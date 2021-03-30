Earnings results for Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Romeo Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.46%. The high price target for RMO is $40.00 and the low price target for RMO is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Romeo Power has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.33, Romeo Power has a forecasted upside of 114.5% from its current price of $10.88. Romeo Power has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power does not currently pay a dividend. Romeo Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

In the past three months, Romeo Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 72.12% of the stock of Romeo Power is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO



Romeo Power has a P/B Ratio of 64.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here