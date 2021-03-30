Earnings results for Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Soligenix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 120.35%. The high price target for SNGX is $5.75 and the low price target for SNGX is $2.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Soligenix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.44, Soligenix has a forecasted upside of 120.4% from its current price of $1.56. Soligenix has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix does not currently pay a dividend. Soligenix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

In the past three months, Soligenix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.09% of the stock of Soligenix is held by insiders. Only 9.39% of the stock of Soligenix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX



Earnings for Soligenix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Soligenix is -2.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Soligenix is -2.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Soligenix has a P/B Ratio of 22.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here