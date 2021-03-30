Earnings results for Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taiwan Liposome in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.70%. The high price target for TLC is $12.00 and the low price target for TLC is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taiwan Liposome has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Taiwan Liposome has a forecasted upside of 100.7% from its current price of $5.73. Taiwan Liposome has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome does not currently pay a dividend. Taiwan Liposome does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

In the past three months, Taiwan Liposome insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Taiwan Liposome is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC



Earnings for Taiwan Liposome are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Taiwan Liposome is -7.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Taiwan Liposome is -7.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Taiwan Liposome has a P/B Ratio of 8.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here