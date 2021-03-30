Earnings results for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Target Hospitality in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.89%. The high price target for TH is $2.00 and the low price target for TH is $2.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Target Hospitality has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Target Hospitality has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $2.35. Target Hospitality has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality does not currently pay a dividend. Target Hospitality does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

In the past three months, Target Hospitality insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.60% of the stock of Target Hospitality is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.30% of the stock of Target Hospitality is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH



Earnings for Target Hospitality are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of Target Hospitality is -12.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Target Hospitality is -12.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Target Hospitality has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

