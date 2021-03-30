Earnings results for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.42.

Analyst Opinion on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenax Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 133.64%. The high price target for TENX is $5.00 and the low price target for TENX is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tenax Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Tenax Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 133.6% from its current price of $2.14. Tenax Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Tenax Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

In the past three months, Tenax Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.02% of the stock of Tenax Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 32.13% of the stock of Tenax Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX



Earnings for Tenax Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Tenax Therapeutics is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenax Therapeutics is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenax Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

