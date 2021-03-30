Earnings results for Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trxade Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 103.62%. The high price target for MEDS is $15.00 and the low price target for MEDS is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trxade Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Trxade Group has a forecasted upside of 103.6% from its current price of $6.63. Trxade Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trxade Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

In the past three months, Trxade Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.30% of the stock of Trxade Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.13% of the stock of Trxade Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS



Earnings for Trxade Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Trxade Group is 221.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.41. The P/E ratio of Trxade Group is 221.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.10. Trxade Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Trxade Group has a P/B Ratio of 10.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here