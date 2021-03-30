Earnings results for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Usio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.95%. The high price target for USIO is $5.00 and the low price target for USIO is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio does not currently pay a dividend. Usio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

In the past three months, Usio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $132,000.00 in company stock. 40.20% of the stock of Usio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.92% of the stock of Usio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO



Earnings for Usio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Usio is -18.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Usio is -18.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Usio has a P/B Ratio of 14.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

