Earnings results for voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.85.

Analyst Opinion on voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for voxeljet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.77%. The high price target for VJET is $23.00 and the low price target for VJET is $23.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

voxeljet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, voxeljet has a forecasted upside of 48.8% from its current price of $15.46. voxeljet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet does not currently pay a dividend. voxeljet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

In the past three months, voxeljet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.50% of the stock of voxeljet is held by insiders. Only 12.21% of the stock of voxeljet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET



The P/E ratio of voxeljet is -5.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of voxeljet is -5.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. voxeljet has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here