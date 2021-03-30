Earnings results for XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XL Fleet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 227.15%. The high price target for XL is $30.00 and the low price target for XL is $30.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XL Fleet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, XL Fleet has a forecasted upside of 227.2% from its current price of $9.17. XL Fleet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet does not currently pay a dividend. XL Fleet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

In the past three months, XL Fleet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.02% of the stock of XL Fleet is held by insiders. 78.52% of the stock of XL Fleet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL



More latest stories: here