Earnings results for Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6800000000000002.

Acuity Brands last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $792 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acuity Brands has generated $7.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Acuity Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acuity Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.41, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.80%. The high price target for AYI is $152.00 and the low price target for AYI is $80.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Acuity Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Acuity Brands is 6.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Acuity Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.04% next year. This indicates that Acuity Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

In the past three months, Acuity Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Acuity Brands is held by insiders. 97.23% of the stock of Acuity Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI



Earnings for Acuity Brands are expected to grow by 15.88% in the coming year, from $7.43 to $8.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Acuity Brands is 22.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.20. The P/E ratio of Acuity Brands is 22.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.92. Acuity Brands has a PEG Ratio of 1.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Acuity Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

