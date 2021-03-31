Earnings results for Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akumin in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Akumin.

Dividend Strength: Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin does not currently pay a dividend. Akumin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

In the past three months, Akumin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.37% of the stock of Akumin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU



Earnings for Akumin are expected to grow by 72.73% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.19 per share.

