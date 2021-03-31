Earnings results for Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.89%. The high price target for AESE is $4.00 and the low price target for AESE is $4.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Allied Esports Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

In the past three months, Allied Esports Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $227,374.00 in company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of Allied Esports Entertainment is held by insiders. Only 1.01% of the stock of Allied Esports Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE



Earnings for Allied Esports Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Allied Esports Entertainment is -2.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allied Esports Entertainment is -2.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

