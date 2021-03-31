Earnings results for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/31/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.79.

Analyst Opinion on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aptevo Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.48%. The high price target for APVO is $32.00 and the low price target for APVO is $32.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aptevo Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Aptevo Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 13.5% from its current price of $28.20. Aptevo Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aptevo Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

In the past three months, Aptevo Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.88% of the stock of Aptevo Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 14.06% of the stock of Aptevo Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO



Earnings for Aptevo Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.78) to ($5.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aptevo Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 7.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

