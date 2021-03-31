Earnings results for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apyx Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.97%. The high price target for APYX is $12.00 and the low price target for APYX is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Apyx Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Apyx Medical has a forecasted downside of 14.0% from its current price of $9.88. Apyx Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Apyx Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

In the past three months, Apyx Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Apyx Medical is held by insiders. 52.00% of the stock of Apyx Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX



Earnings for Apyx Medical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Apyx Medical is -21.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Apyx Medical is -21.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apyx Medical has a P/B Ratio of 4.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here