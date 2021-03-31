Earnings results for Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcimoto in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.71%. The high price target for FUV is $11.00 and the low price target for FUV is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arcimoto has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.67, Arcimoto has a forecasted downside of 26.7% from its current price of $13.19. Arcimoto has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto does not currently pay a dividend. Arcimoto does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

In the past three months, Arcimoto insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $204,800.00 in company stock. Only 34.70% of the stock of Arcimoto is held by insiders. Only 10.07% of the stock of Arcimoto is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV



Earnings for Arcimoto are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Arcimoto is -20.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcimoto is -20.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcimoto has a P/B Ratio of 33.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

