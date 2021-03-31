Earnings results for Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arco Platform in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 125.78%. The high price target for ARCE is $58.00 and the low price target for ARCE is $55.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform does not currently pay a dividend. Arco Platform does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

In the past three months, Arco Platform insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 93.19% of the stock of Arco Platform is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE



Earnings for Arco Platform are expected to grow by 288.24% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Arco Platform is 146.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.21. The P/E ratio of Arco Platform is 146.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.75. Arco Platform has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

