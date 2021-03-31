Earnings results for BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39.

Analyst Opinion on BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BiomX in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for BiomX.

Dividend Strength: BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX does not currently pay a dividend. BiomX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

In the past three months, BiomX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of BiomX is held by insiders. Only 26.78% of the stock of BiomX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE



Earnings for BiomX are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($1.41) per share.

