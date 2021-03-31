Earnings results for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.02%. The high price target for CSSE is $35.00 and the low price target for CSSE is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

In the past three months, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 72.76% of the stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.64% of the stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE



Earnings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.09) to ($2.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is -6.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is -6.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

