Earnings results for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Conn’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.43%. The high price target for CONN is $40.00 and the low price target for CONN is $6.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Conn's has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s does not currently pay a dividend. Conn’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

In the past three months, Conn’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,640.00 in company stock. Only 5.14% of the stock of Conn’s is held by insiders. 53.42% of the stock of Conn’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN



Earnings for Conn’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.65) to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Conn’s is -18.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Conn’s is -18.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Conn’s has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

