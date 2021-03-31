Earnings results for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.32, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.58%. The high price target for PLAY is $55.00 and the low price target for PLAY is $11.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.32, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a forecasted downside of 40.6% from its current price of $47.66. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

In the past three months, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $262,213.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is held by insiders. 97.87% of the stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY



Earnings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.96) to ($1.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is -16.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is -16.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 8.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here