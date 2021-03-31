Earnings results for Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Greenlane in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.95%. The high price target for GNLN is $5.00 and the low price target for GNLN is $4.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane does not currently pay a dividend. Greenlane does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

In the past three months, Greenlane insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $542,790.00 in company stock. 83.59% of the stock of Greenlane is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.86% of the stock of Greenlane is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN



Earnings for Greenlane are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Greenlane is -3.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Greenlane is -3.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Greenlane has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

