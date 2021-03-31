Earnings results for MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MICT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 188.46%. The high price target for MICT is $6.00 and the low price target for MICT is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MICT has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT does not currently pay a dividend. MICT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

In the past three months, MICT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of MICT is held by insiders. Only 1.98% of the stock of MICT is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT



The P/E ratio of MICT is -2.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MICT is -2.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MICT has a P/B Ratio of 7.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

