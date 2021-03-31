Earnings results for National Grid Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:NG)

Analyst Opinion on National Grid Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:NG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Grid in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is GBX 1,012.15 The high price target for NG is GBX 1,075 and the low price target for NG is GBX 928. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Grid has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of GBX 1,012.15, National Grid has a forecasted upside of 16.3% from its current price of GBX 870. National Grid has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: National Grid Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:NG)

National Grid is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Grid does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of National Grid is 117.22%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: National Grid Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:NG)

In the past three months, National Grid insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought £442.16 in company stock and sold GBX 0 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of National Grid Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:NG



The P/E ratio of National Grid is 20.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.21. The P/E ratio of National Grid is 20.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.21. National Grid has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

