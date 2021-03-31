Earnings results for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for nCino in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.47%. The high price target for NCNO is $100.00 and the low price target for NCNO is $75.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino does not currently pay a dividend. nCino does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

In the past three months, nCino insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $61,053,767.00 in company stock. Only 34.07% of the stock of nCino is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO



Earnings for nCino are expected to remain at ($0.46) per share in the coming year.

