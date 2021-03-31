Earnings results for ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ProPhase Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 298.72%. The high price target for PRPH is $25.00 and the low price target for PRPH is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ProPhase Labs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, ProPhase Labs has a forecasted upside of 298.7% from its current price of $6.27. ProPhase Labs has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs does not currently pay a dividend. ProPhase Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

In the past three months, ProPhase Labs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.20% of the stock of ProPhase Labs is held by insiders. Only 3.92% of the stock of ProPhase Labs is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH



ProPhase Labs has a P/B Ratio of 6.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

