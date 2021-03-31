Earnings results for Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Remark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 381.65%. The high price target for MARK is $10.50 and the low price target for MARK is $10.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Remark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $10.50, Remark has a forecasted upside of 381.7% from its current price of $2.18. Remark has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark does not currently pay a dividend. Remark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

In the past three months, Remark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of Remark is held by insiders. Only 11.01% of the stock of Remark is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK



Earnings for Remark are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Remark is -4.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

