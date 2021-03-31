Earnings results for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 395.50%. The high price target for RMTI is $5.50 and the low price target for RMTI is $5.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Rockwell Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

In the past three months, Rockwell Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Rockwell Medical is held by insiders. Only 26.72% of the stock of Rockwell Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI



Earnings for Rockwell Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Medical is -2.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Medical is -2.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rockwell Medical has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

