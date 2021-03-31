Earnings results for Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spark Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.03%. The high price target for LOV is $10.00 and the low price target for LOV is $9.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Spark Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

In the past three months, Spark Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,678,006.00 in company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of Spark Networks is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV



Earnings for Spark Networks are expected to grow by 3,500.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Spark Networks is -8.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spark Networks is -8.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spark Networks has a P/B Ratio of 0.06. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

