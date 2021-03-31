Earnings results for Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sportsman’s Warehouse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.40%. The high price target for SPWH is $23.50 and the low price target for SPWH is $18.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse does not currently pay a dividend. Sportsman’s Warehouse does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

In the past three months, Sportsman’s Warehouse insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.14% of the stock of Sportsman’s Warehouse is held by insiders. 92.96% of the stock of Sportsman’s Warehouse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH



Earnings for Sportsman’s Warehouse are expected to decrease by -44.04% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Sportsman’s Warehouse is 10.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.20. The P/E ratio of Sportsman’s Warehouse is 10.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.98. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a P/B Ratio of 6.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

