Earnings results for UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

Unifirst Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8199999999999998.

UniFirst last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 5th, 2021. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. UniFirst has generated $7.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. UniFirst has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UniFirst in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $206.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.09%. The high price target for UNF is $248.00 and the low price target for UNF is $165.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

UniFirst has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $206.50, UniFirst has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $222.25. UniFirst has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UniFirst has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UniFirst is 14.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UniFirst will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.44% next year. This indicates that UniFirst will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

In the past three months, UniFirst insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $39,102.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of UniFirst is held by insiders. 78.22% of the stock of UniFirst is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF



Earnings for UniFirst are expected to decrease by -0.80% in the coming year, from $7.50 to $7.44 per share. The P/E ratio of UniFirst is 32.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.21. The P/E ratio of UniFirst is 32.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.56. UniFirst has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here