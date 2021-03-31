Earnings results for Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verb Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 97.84%. The high price target for VERB is $2.75 and the low price target for VERB is $2.75. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Verb Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Verb Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Verb Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.40% of the stock of Verb Technology is held by insiders. Only 3.64% of the stock of Verb Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings for Verb Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Verb Technology is -1.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Verb Technology is -1.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Verb Technology has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

