Earnings results for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Analyst Opinion on Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verint Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.84%. The high price target for VRNT is $80.00 and the low price target for VRNT is $52.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Verint Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.86, Verint Systems has a forecasted upside of 46.8% from its current price of $44.85. Verint Systems has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Verint Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

In the past three months, Verint Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $68,200.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Verint Systems is held by insiders. 95.94% of the stock of Verint Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT



Earnings for Verint Systems are expected to decrease by -16.93% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Verint Systems is 186.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.21. The P/E ratio of Verint Systems is 186.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.75. Verint Systems has a PEG Ratio of 1.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Verint Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

