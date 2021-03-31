Earnings results for XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/31/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XpresSpa Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 102.31%. The high price target for XSPA is $3.50 and the low price target for XSPA is $3.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XpresSpa Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, XpresSpa Group has a forecasted upside of 102.3% from its current price of $1.73. XpresSpa Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

XpresSpa Group does not currently pay a dividend. XpresSpa Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, XpresSpa Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of XpresSpa Group is held by insiders. Only 3.29% of the stock of XpresSpa Group is held by institutions.

