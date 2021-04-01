Earnings results for Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 04/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The company earned $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year. Bassett Furniture Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bassett Furniture Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.09%. The high price target for BSET is $26.00 and the low price target for BSET is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bassett Furniture Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.67, Bassett Furniture Industries has a forecasted downside of 23.1% from its current price of $24.27. Bassett Furniture Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bassett Furniture Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bassett Furniture Industries is 111.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Bassett Furniture Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.33% next year. This indicates that Bassett Furniture Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

In the past three months, Bassett Furniture Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Bassett Furniture Industries is held by insiders. 54.41% of the stock of Bassett Furniture Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET



Earnings for Bassett Furniture Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Bassett Furniture Industries is -10.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bassett Furniture Industries is -10.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bassett Furniture Industries has a PEG Ratio of 0.89. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Bassett Furniture Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here