Earnings results for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

Analyst Opinion on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarMax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $109.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.18%. The high price target for KMX is $165.00 and the low price target for KMX is $73.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CarMax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.88, CarMax has a forecasted downside of 17.2% from its current price of $132.66. CarMax has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax does not currently pay a dividend. CarMax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

In the past three months, CarMax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $46,173,632.00 in company stock. Only 2.09% of the stock of CarMax is held by insiders. 97.59% of the stock of CarMax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CarMax (NYSE:KMX



Earnings for CarMax are expected to grow by 32.16% in the coming year, from $4.26 to $5.63 per share. The P/E ratio of CarMax is 29.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.88. The P/E ratio of CarMax is 29.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.21. CarMax has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CarMax has a P/B Ratio of 5.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

