Earnings results for Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/31/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Cemtrex last announced its earnings results on January 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cemtrex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cemtrex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.28%. The high price target for CETX is $2.75 and the low price target for CETX is $2.75. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cemtrex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.75, Cemtrex has a forecasted upside of 46.3% from its current price of $1.88. Cemtrex has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex does not currently pay a dividend. Cemtrex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

In the past three months, Cemtrex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Cemtrex is held by insiders. Only 0.73% of the stock of Cemtrex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX



Cemtrex has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

