Earnings results for China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 04/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Analyst Opinion on China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Eastern Airlines in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines has a dividend yield of 1.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. China Eastern Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of China Eastern Airlines is 21.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, China Eastern Airlines will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.91% next year. This indicates that China Eastern Airlines will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

In the past three months, China Eastern Airlines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of China Eastern Airlines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA



Earnings for China Eastern Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.01) to $1.07 per share. The P/E ratio of China Eastern Airlines is -5.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. China Eastern Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

