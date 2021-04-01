Earnings results for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Franklin Covey last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 6th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm earned $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. Franklin Covey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 1st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Covey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.15%. The high price target for FC is $30.00 and the low price target for FC is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Franklin Covey has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.33, Franklin Covey has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $28.29. Franklin Covey has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey does not currently pay a dividend. Franklin Covey does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

In the past three months, Franklin Covey insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.00% of the stock of Franklin Covey is held by insiders. 57.62% of the stock of Franklin Covey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC



Earnings for Franklin Covey are expected to grow by 1,433.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Covey is -40.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Franklin Covey is -40.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Franklin Covey has a PEG Ratio of 50.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Franklin Covey has a P/B Ratio of 6.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

