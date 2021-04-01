Earnings results for LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LAIX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.11%. The high price target for LAIX is $2.80 and the low price target for LAIX is $2.80. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LAIX has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.80, LAIX has a forecasted upside of 11.1% from its current price of $2.52. LAIX has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX does not currently pay a dividend. LAIX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

In the past three months, LAIX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.55% of the stock of LAIX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX



Earnings for LAIX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of LAIX is -1.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LAIX is -1.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here