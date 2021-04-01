Earnings results for Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS)

Viatris Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

Analyst Opinion on Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viatris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.06%. The high price target for VTRS is $21.00 and the low price target for VTRS is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Viatris has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.75, Viatris has a forecasted upside of 27.1% from its current price of $13.97. Viatris has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS)

Viatris does not currently pay a dividend. Viatris does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS)

In the past three months, Viatris insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $41,520.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS



More latest stories: here