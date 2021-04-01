Earnings results for Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Viveve Medical last issued its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.75. Viveve Medical has generated ($338.00) earnings per share over the last year. Viveve Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viveve Medical in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Viveve Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

In the past three months, Viveve Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.96% of the stock of Viveve Medical is held by insiders. Only 18.16% of the stock of Viveve Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE



Earnings for Viveve Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($19.00) to ($6.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Viveve Medical is -0.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viveve Medical is -0.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viveve Medical has a P/B Ratio of 0.13. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

