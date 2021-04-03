Celldex Therapeutics Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on March 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.18. Celldex Therapeutics has generated ($3.28) earnings per share over the last year. Celldex Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLDX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celldex Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Celldex Therapeutics stock.

ROMEO POWER (NYSE:RMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power last released its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Romeo Power has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Romeo Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROMEO POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RMO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Romeo Power in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Romeo Power stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RMO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:JCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm earned $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Communications Systems has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. Communications Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JCS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Communications Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Communications Systems stock.

FURY GOLD MINES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FURY)

IS FURY GOLD MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FURY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fury Gold Mines in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fury Gold Mines stock.

