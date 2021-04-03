Cellect Biotechnology Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:APOP)

HYRECAR (NASDAQ:HYRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar last posted its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. HyreCar has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. HyreCar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYRECAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HYRE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HyreCar in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HyreCar stock.

HyreCar

CONN’S (NASDAQ:CONN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s last released its earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. The firm earned $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Conn’s has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year. Conn’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONN’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CONN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conn’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Conn’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CONN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Conn’s

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EVK)

