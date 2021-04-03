IGM Biosciences Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. IGM Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IGM BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IGMS)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IGM Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IGM Biosciences stock.

IGM Biosciences

COHBAR (NASDAQ:CWBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CohBar has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. CohBar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHBAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CWBR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CohBar in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CohBar stock.

CohBar

AKUMIN (NASDAQ:AKU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin last issued its earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Akumin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Akumin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKUMIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKU)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akumin in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akumin stock.

Akumin

EASTSIDE DISTILLING (NASDAQ:EAST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling last posted its earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Eastside Distilling has generated ($1.82) earnings per share over the last year. Eastside Distilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EASTSIDE DISTILLING? (NASDAQ:EAST)

