Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Ocean Bio-Chem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TARGET HOSPITALITY (NASDAQ:TH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year. Target Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TARGET HOSPITALITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TH)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Target Hospitality in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Target Hospitality stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Target Hospitality

(LON:NG)

IS NATIONAL GRID A BUY RIGHT NOW? (LON:NG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Grid in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” National Grid stock.

National Grid

VERB TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:VERB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology last released its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Verb Technology has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Verb Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERB TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VERB)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verb Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Verb Technology stock.

Verb Technology