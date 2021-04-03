Canoo Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:GOEV)

IS CANOO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOEV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canoo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Canoo stock.

Canoo

(NASDAQ:MILE)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN METROMILE? (NASDAQ:MILE)

Wall Street analysts have given Metromile a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Metromile wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

CLEARONE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CLRO)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CLEARONE? (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Wall Street analysts have given ClearOne a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but ClearOne wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

GREENLANE (NASDAQ:GNLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane last released its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Greenlane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENLANE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNLN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Greenlane in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Greenlane stock.

Greenlane