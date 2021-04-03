ATA Creativity Global Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:AACG)

CASI PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. CASI Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year. CASI Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASI PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CASI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CASI Pharmaceuticals stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals

UNIFIRST (NYSE:UNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst last released its earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst has generated $7.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. UniFirst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIFIRST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UNF)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UniFirst in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” UniFirst stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UNF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UniFirst

FFBW EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FFBW)

