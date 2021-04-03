PVH Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:PVH)

PVH last released its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. PVH has generated $9.54 earnings per share over the last year. PVH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PVH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PVH)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PVH in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PVH stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PVH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

