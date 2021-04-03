Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors last posted its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASO)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Academy Sports and Outdoors stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

POLARITYTE (NASDAQ:PTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE last announced its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. PolarityTE has generated ($3.70) earnings per share over the last year. PolarityTE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POLARITYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PolarityTE in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PolarityTE stock.

PolarityTE

AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro last posted its earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.10. Ayro has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ayro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AYRO? (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Wall Street analysts have given Ayro a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Ayro wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

ELECTRO-SENSORS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ELSE)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ELECTRO-SENSORS? (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Wall Street analysts have given Electro-Sensors a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Electro-Sensors wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.