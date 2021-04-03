Cal-Maine Foods Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods last issued its earnings results on March 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Cal-Maine Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAL-MAINE FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CALM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cal-Maine Foods in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cal-Maine Foods stock.

908 DEVICES (NASDAQ:MASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.32. 908 Devices has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. 908 Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 908 DEVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MASS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 908 Devices in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 908 Devices stock.

BIOCARDIA (NASDAQ:BCDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. BioCardia has generated ($2.61) earnings per share over the last year. BioCardia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOCARDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCDA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioCardia in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioCardia stock.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK last announced its earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. SWK has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. SWK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SWK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWKH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SWK in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SWK stock.

